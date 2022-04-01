freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €27.00 by Barclays

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) received a €27.00 ($29.67) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

FNTN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €21.30 ($23.41) price objective on freenet in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.87) target price on freenet in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($30.77) target price on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($30.11) target price on freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.27) target price on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.17 ($26.56).

Shares of FRA:FNTN traded up €0.21 ($0.23) on Friday, hitting €24.30 ($26.70). The company had a trading volume of 367,952 shares. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.54) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($36.18). The business has a 50 day moving average of €24.03 and a 200 day moving average of €23.22.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

