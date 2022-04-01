Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.