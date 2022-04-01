Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%.

FC traded down $4.08 on Friday, hitting $45.22. 268,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $646.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 798.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

About Franklin Covey (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.