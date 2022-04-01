Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Short Interest Update

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 262,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,289,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 207,094 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,550,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 149.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 226.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.59. 200,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,952. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.84%.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

