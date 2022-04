Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foxtons Group plc is an estate agency which offer residential property sales and lettings services. It also offers mortgage advice and other related services. Foxtons Group plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

FXTGY stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Foxtons Group has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foxtons Group (FXTGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.