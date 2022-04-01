Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Director Douglas B. Hansen Buys 1,000 Shares

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FCPT opened at $27.04 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCPT. StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,963,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,186,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after buying an additional 237,761 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,988,000 after buying an additional 1,611,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,475,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,800,000 after buying an additional 428,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,955,000 after buying an additional 213,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.