Fortress Biotech, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 94.06%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FBIO. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of FBIO opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 236,198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 169,790 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

