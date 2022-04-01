Fortress Biotech, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Fortress Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 94.06%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $135.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.32. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 236,198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 169,790 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 75.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

