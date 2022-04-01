Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $313,094,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $153,165,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Fortis by 20.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,125 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $92,197,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Fortis by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,383,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

