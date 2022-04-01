Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 8,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fortis by 13.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 81.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 127,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,412,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 6.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fortis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 444,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00. Fortis has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

FTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

