Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $342.70. 5,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $179.50 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.67, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 52.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Fortinet by 15.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

