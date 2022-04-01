ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Short Interest Up 34.0% in March

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 638,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.92. 366,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,905. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,088,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,585,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,702,000. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

