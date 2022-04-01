Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
FMX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.86.
Shares of NYSE:FMX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $82.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,136. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano (Get Rating)
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
