Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

FMX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.86.

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $82.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,136. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

