Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) to report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.50). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.42 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLNC. Guggenheim began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.11. 929,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,718. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06.

In other Fluence Energy news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

