Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 97.44% and a negative net margin of 74.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Shares of FTK opened at $1.26 on Friday. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $100.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 86,196 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

FTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

