Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Gordon Haskett

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Gordon Haskett from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Floor & Decor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.14.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $81.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.35. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,734,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $153,975,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,997,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after acquiring an additional 333,429 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after purchasing an additional 332,953 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

