Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2-6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.900 EPS.

FLEX stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,283,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flex will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Flex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Flex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 32,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Flex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Flex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.