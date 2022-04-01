Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $644-658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.57. 533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a 52 week low of $143.44 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVE. StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Five Below by 794.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Five Below by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Five Below by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

