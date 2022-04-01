FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,963. FirstCash has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $97.04.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

