First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FTXL opened at $70.40 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $83.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

