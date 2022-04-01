First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 390,869 shares.The stock last traded at $66.50 and had previously closed at $66.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

