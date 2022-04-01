First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,726. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

