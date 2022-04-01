First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,726. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
