First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Lowered by Essex LLC

Essex LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,854 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $101,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,138. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $51.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

