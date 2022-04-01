First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for First Republic Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.20.

NYSE:FRC opened at $162.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

