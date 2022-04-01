First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 475 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after acquiring an additional 203,703 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Target by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,369,000 after acquiring an additional 163,824 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.14.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.16. The stock had a trading volume of 79,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.81. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

