First National Corp MA ADV Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 146.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 115,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1,690.4% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 50,644 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,982,000 after buying an additional 30,654 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,476,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock traded down $5.10 on Friday, hitting $282.89. 39,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,402. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $248.38 and a one year high of $293.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.76.

