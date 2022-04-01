First National Corp MA ADV Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.40. The stock had a trading volume of 273,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,180. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.