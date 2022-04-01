First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $6.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $582.01. 5,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,799. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $526.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $348.84 and a twelve month high of $586.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $257.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.32.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

