First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 2,896 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $91.49 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

