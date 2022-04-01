First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INBK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.41. The stock had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.08. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $420.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.72.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.98%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 163.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 149,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,692 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

