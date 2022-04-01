First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group downgraded First Horizon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Horizon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut First Horizon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 255,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031,648. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.