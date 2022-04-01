First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.60.

First Hawaiian stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.89. 699,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,903. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 50.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 73.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000.

About First Hawaiian (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.