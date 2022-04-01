First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.60.

First Hawaiian stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.89. 699,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,903. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 50.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 73.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

