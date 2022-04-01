First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

FCCO opened at $21.20 on Thursday. First Community has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. Equities analysts predict that First Community will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Community by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in First Community by 1.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in First Community by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

