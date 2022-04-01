First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Busey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 5.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.