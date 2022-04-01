First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Up 22.8% in March

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 4,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 549,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 203,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of FBP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.29. 8,176,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

