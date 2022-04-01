Financial Enhancement Group LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 89,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 397,291 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 52,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

URA stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $26.07. 2,114,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,869. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.