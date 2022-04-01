Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $8.01 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after purchasing an additional 416,139 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in PayPal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,022,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,264,242. The company has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

