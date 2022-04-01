Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.38. 3,087,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,838. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

