Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys 939 Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FFTY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.00. 31,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $52.55.

