Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires New Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Balchem by 150.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Balchem by 195.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Sidoti raised Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Shares of BCPC stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,752. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $119.37 and a 1-year high of $174.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $213.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem (Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.