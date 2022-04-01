Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires 28,851 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 3.6% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $20,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8,375.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,822. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.