Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires 2,043 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. FMC accounts for about 1.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,358,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in FMC by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.13. 1,030,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,053. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.94 and a 200 day moving average of $107.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $136.63.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.93.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

