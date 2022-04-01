Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $532,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $$9.71 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,513. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

