Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIW. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $84.29 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $76.42 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average is $87.33.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.