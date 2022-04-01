Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $613,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.82.

