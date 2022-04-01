Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

