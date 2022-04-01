Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.03.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.84.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.