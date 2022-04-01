Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Lowered to $59.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FNF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of FNF stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.