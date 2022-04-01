Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari from a hold rating to a reduce rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.55.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,613. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $178.87 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after buying an additional 24,275 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after buying an additional 72,713 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,566,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.