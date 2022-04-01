Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari from a hold rating to a reduce rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.55.
Shares of RACE traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,613. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $178.87 and a 52-week high of $278.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after buying an additional 24,275 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after buying an additional 72,713 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,566,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
