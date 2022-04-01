FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $231.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $199.03 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

